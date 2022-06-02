28972 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 2, 2022

BIMCO Hires Damsgaard to Lead Its New Houston Office

© Oleksii Fadieiev / Adobe Stock

BIMCO announced it has hired Thomas Damsgaard to head its new office in Houston, as the shipping organization expands its global reach to better provide services to members in the Americas.

Damsgaard has extensive experience working in shipowning companies, agency business, and is engaged in training activities. The main part of Damsgaard’s career has been in the United States, including in the Houston area. He joined BIMCO on June 1, 2022 and an additional staff member will be joining the Houston office shortly, BIMCO said.

“The new office in Houston will focus on delivering services to customers and recruiting new members, scaling up BIMCO training activities in the United States, and providing an additional support center for SmartCon users,” said Michael Lund, Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO. “The location in Houston will also make it possible for BIMCO to offer round-the-clock services while advocacy work in Washington DC will continue to be run from the BIMCO headquarters.”

Local representation in the United States, covering the Americas, complements BIMCO’s offices in Athens, Shanghai, Singapore, London and the headquarters in Denmark. In addition, work to open an office in Brussels to be closer to EU decision-making is underway.

