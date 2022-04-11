28959 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 11, 2022

Berg Propulsion Opens Office in Istanbul

Mustafa Müslüm, General Manager, Berg Propulsion Eurasia. Photo courtesy Berg

Mustafa Müslüm, General Manager, Berg Propulsion Eurasia. Photo courtesy Berg

Berg Propulsion opened new offices in Istanbul to reinforce its presence in Turkey and the surrounding region. The operation will be led by Mustafa Müslüm, who has been appointed General Manager, Berg Propulsion Eurasia.

Müslüm is familiar with the Berg Propulsion organization, having led regional activities on behalf of Berg Propulsion between 2005 and 2013 Istanbul and Dubai. He went on to serve Reintjex Eurasia and then Schottel Turkey, building on his network of contacts with local designers, owners and yards. He holds a degree in Naval Architecture from Istanbul Technical University.

“Türkiye is a leading shipbuilding nation and its prowess in tug construction aligns closely with the investments Berg Propulsion is making in product development, production capacity and service support,” said Jonas Nyberg, Managing Director – Western Hemisphere, Berg Propulsion.  “This is a very important market and we are delighted to serve clients through our Istanbul office and deploy the specialised knowledge of products, experience and contacts which Mustafa Müslüm brings back to Berg Propulsion.”

The move also aligns with wider expansion by Berg Propulsion, which has already seen Michael Petersen appointed as General Manager, Asia Pacific and Jorgen Karlsson as General Manager, Europe & Americas.

Related News

Copyright saintmichel85/AdobeStock

Shipbreaking: Ship Recycling Prices Head Up Again

 Copyright Andy Chisholm/AdobeStock

Interferry 2022 'Call for Papers'

 The buoy is 10m tall, with 3.5m visible above the water surface. It measures 80 centimetres in diameter and is equipped with an LED lamp. A ten meter-long cable chain and seven ton concrete attachment ensures that the buoy is securely anchored on the sea bed. Photo courtesy Ports of Stockholm

Stockholm Fairway 'Smart Buoy' Powered by the Sun

 (Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Completes Everport Terminal Upgrades

 Beth Rooney (Photo: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)

Beth Rooney Named Director of Port of New York and New Jersey

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Officers

● N/A

2nd officer/SDPO

● UAE

Chief Engineer

● UAE

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Motorman for BALEARIA Ro/Pax ferries

● N/A
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int