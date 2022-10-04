29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 4, 2022

US Barge Backlog Swells on Parched Mississippi River

© Bill Perry / Adobe Stock

© Bill Perry / Adobe Stock

Commercial barge traffic on southern stretches of the Mississippi River was at a standstill on Tuesday as low water levels halted shipments of grain, fertilizer and other commodities on the critical waterway, shipping sources said.

The supply chain snarl comes just as harvesting of corn and soybeans, the largest U.S. cash crops, is ramping up and as tight global supplies and strong demand for food and fuel have sent inflation soaring.

Around 100 tow boats hauling some 1,600 barges were lined up for miles waiting to pass through one trouble spot near Lake Providence, Louisiana, that has been largely closed since late last week, shipping sources said.

At least two other sections of the lower Mississippi have also been closed at times, disrupting the flow of grain to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals, where some 60% of U.S. corn, soybean and wheat exports exit the country, they said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging the river to deepen the shipping channel to allow some cargo to pass. But shippers fear that without substantial rain the jam will persist well into the busiest grain export period of the year. Products such as road salt are also hauled north ahead of winter.

"Mother Nature hasn't been very helpful, and there's not a lot of relief in sight in the weather forecast," said Merritt Lane, president and chief executive of barge operator Canal Barge Company.

Shippers have been loading less cargo per barge so vessels sit higher on the water, and towing companies have reduced the number of barges per tow by nearly 40% as the low water conditions narrowed the navigable channel.

Many U.S. Gulf exporters have pulled offers for corn and soybeans loaded in October and November as it is unclear if they can source enough grain, threatening already sluggish export sales.

"We can't commit to new sales right now," one exporter said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Related News

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 Copyright Sergey Nivens/AdobeStock

AI Set to Tackle Jetty and Port Corrosion Across WA

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int