28885 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, June 18, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 18, 2021

Baltic Dry Index Snaps Seven-session Winning Streak

© Stanislav Prokopenko / Adobe Stock

© Stanislav Prokopenko / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index snapped a seven-session winning streak on Friday as capesize rates declined, but was up for the second straight week.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 49 points, or 1.5% to $3,218.

The main index was up more than 12% for the week.

The capesize index was down 183 points, or 4.3% at $4,029, also breaking a seven-session winning streak, but gained 20.4% for the week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore, decreased $1,515 to $33,415.

The panamax index was down 14 points, or 0.4% at $3,544, but gained 7.3% for the week.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,00 tonnes, fell $125 to $31,897.

The supramax index rose 48 points to $2,802, its highest level on record as per Refinitiv Eikon data available since 2017.


(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal)

Related News

Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 © Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

New Banking Payment Platform for Seafarers Launched

 WindFloat Atlantic the world's first first semi-submersible floating wind farm, located 20km off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image courtesy EDP Renovables

Virtual Conference to Focus on Transatlantic Marine Renewables

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ferry Captain

● Placida, FL, USA

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Adjunct Refrigeration Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

FY21-07 Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int