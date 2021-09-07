28902 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 7, 2021

Baltic Dry Index Slides to Three-week Low

© Gudellaphoto / Adobe Stock

© Gudellaphoto / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main dry bulk sea freight index dropped on Tuesday to its lowest since mid-August, as demand eased across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessels, fell for a sixth straight session by 115 points, or 3%, to 3,707, its lowest since Aug. 17.

The capesize index declined 271 points, or 5.1%, to 5,091, its lowest in three weeks.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $2,245 to $42,220.

China's iron ore futures rebounded on Tuesday from a seven-month low, though gains were capped after data showed the world's largest steel producer ramped up purchases of the steelmaking raw material last month.

The panamax index dropped 48 points, or 1.4%, to a near one-month low of 3,496.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, decreased by $427 to $31,468.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index dipped 37 points to 3,256, its lowest since Aug. 19.


(Reporting by Rahul Paswan; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Related News

Illustration only - Credit:MAGNIFIER/AdobeStock

Oil Tankers Cluster Off Louisiana as Ports Assess Storm Damages

 © hit1912/AdobeStock

2021: The Year of the Containership

 (Image; Azane Fuel Solutions)

Ammonia Bunkering Terminal Project Gets Large Governmental Grant

 (Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Long Beach's All-electric, Zero-emissions Mega Terminal Completed

 (Photo: Port of Brownsville)

New Deputy Port Directors at Port of Brownsville

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Requirement for Lifeboat Technician

● Vasai, Mumbai, India

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship

Deputy - DPA / CSO

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Power Plant Operator 2

● Storrs, CT, United States

Marine Electrician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int