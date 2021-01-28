28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 28, 2021

Baltic Index Falls for Fifth Day

© arikbintang / Adobe Stock

© arikbintang / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, dropped for the fifth session in a row on Thursday, as rates waned for capesize and panamax vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index, tracking rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 70 points, or 4.5%, to a three-week low of 1,470.

The capesize index slipped for the sixth session in a row, shedding 200 points, or 9.3%, to a more than five-week trough of 1,945.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dropped by $1,657 to $16,133.

Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 5% on Thursday as weak pre-holiday downstream steel consumption and a government call for less steel output this year weighed on the steelmaking raw material.

The panamax index fell 14 points, or 0.9%, to 1,631, a one-week low.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were down $127 at $14,680.

The supramax index edged 3 points higher to 1,166, a peak since end-October 2019.


(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Related News

Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

 “Shipowners can use the digital tools available to take actions to reduce emissions. The add-on, of course, is you will have more profit and will be more attractive in the market for charterers and other types of customers," said Arild Risholm Saether, NAVTOR’s head of business development.

Managing Risk: Shipowners Not Meeting Emission Regs Face a Big Business Risk

 The new X10 TITAN range from ATLAS Incinerators.

Atlas Incinerators Debuts X10 Titan Range

DP World Antwerp Gateway Orders Fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int