Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Falls Again as Capesize, Supramax disappoint

January 30, 2025

(c) Leonid / Adobestock
(c) Leonid / Adobestock

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, extended losses for the thirteenth straight session on Thursday, pressured by a dip in rates across capesize and supramax segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, dropped 11 points to 715 points, hitting its lowest in 23 months.

The capesize index slipped 35 points to 841 points, dropping to its lowest level since February 2023. Average daily earnings for capesize vessels,  which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, lost $290 to $6,977.

The panamax index gained 16 points to 767 points. Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, increased by $137 to $6,899.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 7 points at 605 points, its lowest since June 2020.

We expect lower freight rates this year and the next, compared to 2024, due to a weaker supply/demand balance, with panamax and supramax vessels likely to see a drop in demand if ships return to the Red Sea, while China's weak domestic consumption continues to pose a threat, said analysts at the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) in a note.

Red Sea shipping has been risky despite the Gaza ceasefire and an announcement by Yemen's Houthis to limit their attacks.

Ports Bulk Shipping Marine Finance

Related Logistics News

(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Germany builds up LNG import terminals
CVOW substation at the Port of Virginia (Credit: Port of Virginia)

First Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Substation Checks In...
Great Lakes bulk carrier underway (c) LCA

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT
(c) sandsun / Adobestock

Baltic Index Declines to 1-year Low
©Stock87/AdobeStock

Baltic Index dragged lower across all sectors
©corlaffra/AdobeStock

VLCC Rates Spike as US Sanctions Bite

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Bionetix Launches BIO-ECO-WASH Probiotic Cleaner

Bionetix Launches BIO-ECO-WASH Probiotic Cleaner

Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs

Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs

HII Names Murphy as VP at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII Names Murphy as VP at Newport News Shipbuilding

Germany builds up LNG import terminals

Germany builds up LNG import terminals

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

RPT-What were the aircraft associated with midair crash in Washington DC?
UPS projections weak 2025 earnings as it pares Amazon exposure, shares fall
Air traffic controller audio catches moments before and after Washington airplane crash