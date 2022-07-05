28984 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 5, 2022

Avenir LNG Names Baltar CFO

Abigail Baltar (Photo: Avenir LNG)

liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier Avenir LNG announced it has appointed Abigail Baltar as its new chief financial officer.

Baltar first joined Avenir assuming the role of head of finance in 2020. She brings with her over 20 years of financial, investment and corporate finance experience, the last 11 of which have been within the shipping and oil and gas industry.

Avenir LNG chief executive officer, Peter Mackey, said, "I am delighted to appoint Abigail as our CFO. She has built a strong track record since she joined Avenir and has been critical to our recent success and growth. Abigail will play a key role within the group as we continue to build the company into the leading global small-scale LNG supplier."

