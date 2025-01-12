Höegh Autoliners Secures Low-Carbon Towage Service in Australia.

Svitzer and Höegh Autoliners have partnered to deliver Svitzer’s first EcoTow service in Australia.

EcoTow is Svitzer’s proprietary carbon insetting solution, and it provided a near 100% reduction in CO2 emissions relating to the towage operations of Höegh Aurora’s port calls during her maiden voyage to Australia in December 2024.

With the EcoTow solution, the carbon emissions from towage jobs are mass balanced by carbon credits generated by Svitzer’s use of biofuel across its international towage operations.

The neutralization effect is established by an external auditor and documented through certification and assurance reporting.

Towage is one of the largest carbon emitters in port operations in Australia, and Svitzer has a decarbonization strategy targeting its reduction, including via biofuel and battery powered tugs.

In September, Svitzer contracted the build of the world’s first battery electric-methanol hybrid TRAnsverse tug – which will offer carbon neutral towage for most of its operations.



