Australia's Sheep Export Ban Passes House of Representatives

The bill to phase out live sheep export has passed through the Australian House of Representatives.

“This is a historic moment in Australia’s history that brings us closer than ever before to a legislated end to this cruel and unfixable trade,” said RSPCA Australia CEO Richard Mussell.

“Year after year sheep suffer on live export voyages, from the serious and cumulative impacts of heat stress, overcrowding, hunger, infection, disease as well as being slaughtered while fully conscious at their destination.”

In an opinion piece in local media, Dr Tony Brightling, an Australian veterinarian who has worked with the live export trade for more than 30 years, highlighted the lack of large livestock carriers now coming to Australia partly because the cost of compliance with Australian standards is high for aging vessels.

He describes the industry as being in “terminal decline.” There are other sources of sheep close to the Middle East which he also says is changing its demand, shifting from fresh meat markets to Western style food supply chains.

“Rather than a ‘die-in-a ditch’ pushback strategy, our industry leaders should accept commercial reality and argue long and hard for as much transition support as possible.”

However, Mark Harvey-Sutton, CEO of the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, said the passage of the sheep ban bill through the House of Representatives was an act of “political bastardry.”

“This is an outrage, which hasn’t been seen by Australian agriculture in decades, and industry will continue to fight the ban.”

The bill is expected to reach the Australian Senate next week.



