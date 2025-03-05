Subscribe
Search

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG Transports OSBL Modules

March 5, 2025

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG marks the start of their collaboration on the INEOS Project ONE with a shipment of OSBL modules to Antwerp. Credit: AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG
AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG marks the start of their collaboration on the INEOS Project ONE with a shipment of OSBL modules to Antwerp. Credit: AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, a provider of logistics and transportation solutions, successfully completed the first stage of transporting Outside Battery Limits (OSBL) modules for the INEOS Project ONE, an initiative to build an ethane cracker at the port of Antwerp, Belgium.

In September, AsstrA's Industrial Project Logistics (IPL) team delivered multiple cargos, including eight modules measuring up to 39 x 12 x 11 meters, from Bauan, Philippines, to Antwerp, Belgium, via the Cape of Good Hope. This initial shipment marks the beginning of a large-scale project involving the transport of nearly 100 modules with a total volume exceeding 230,000 cubic meters.  


The initial shipment of OSBL modules marks the beginning of a large-scale transport for the INEOS Project ONE. 


"The complexity of this project lies not only in the sheer size and volume of the modules but also in coordinating multi-modal transport over such a vast distance," said Deanne Williamson, Project Manager. 

"Transporting modules of this size necessitates meticulous planning, including route surveys, compliance with international standards, while addressing environmental and safety requirements," added Ian Milne, QHSE manager. "For instance, the modules' dimensions demanded specialized handling during loading and unloading, as well as precise stowage plans to ensure stability during ocean transport."

Fernando Sirgo Granda, Technical Engineer, added, "Each module required tailored engineering solutions, from designing custom lifting and securing systems to adapting port operations for oversized cargo. Such precision is crucial to safeguarding the cargo and meeting project deadlines."

The ethane cracker being constructed under Project ONE will have a nameplate capacity of 1450kt of ethylene per year, with development spanning three years from 2023 to 2026. AsstrA looks forward to continuing its partnership with INEOS to achieve further milestones in this groundbreaking project, with similar operations occurring every month until 2nd Quarter 2025. 

Marine Equipment Shipping Battery Cargo Shipping

Related Logistics News

Viasea adds London Thamesport stop to improve transit times and minimize holdups that may disrupt service. Credit: Viasea

Viasea adds London Thamesport to Northern European, Baltic...
Copyright Lefteris Papaulakis/AdobeStock

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering...
(Credit: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Group Opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi
Source: INTERPOL

Hundreds Arrested Over Illegal Wildlife and Forestry Trade
Lake Washington Ship Canal (LWSC) Large Lock Center Miter Gate Replacement. Image courtesy Manson Construction

MEGA MACHINES: Manson Prepares to Add “The Bionic Man” of...
Source: CBP

CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Jan De Nul and DEME Ink Award Letter

Jan De Nul and DEME Ink Award Letter

DOE OKs LNG Export Permit Extension for Golden Pass

DOE OKs LNG Export Permit Extension for Golden Pass

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG Transports OSBL Modules

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG Transports OSBL Modules

Canada Crude Tanker Exports Up 59%

Canada Crude Tanker Exports Up 59%

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

British Business – March 5,
PowerChina's Laos utility claims $555 Million in unpaid bills
Illinois corn farmers are worried about losing sales to Mexico because of Trump's tariffs