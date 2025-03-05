AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG Transports OSBL Modules

Celia Konowe is originally from Reston, VA and earned her bachelor's degree in...

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, a provider of logistics and transportation solutions, successfully completed the first stage of transporting Outside Battery Limits (OSBL) modules for the INEOS Project ONE, an initiative to build an ethane cracker at the port of Antwerp, Belgium.

In September, AsstrA's Industrial Project Logistics (IPL) team delivered multiple cargos, including eight modules measuring up to 39 x 12 x 11 meters, from Bauan, Philippines, to Antwerp, Belgium, via the Cape of Good Hope. This initial shipment marks the beginning of a large-scale project involving the transport of nearly 100 modules with a total volume exceeding 230,000 cubic meters.





The initial shipment of OSBL modules marks the beginning of a large-scale transport for the INEOS Project ONE.





"The complexity of this project lies not only in the sheer size and volume of the modules but also in coordinating multi-modal transport over such a vast distance," said Deanne Williamson, Project Manager.

"Transporting modules of this size necessitates meticulous planning, including route surveys, compliance with international standards, while addressing environmental and safety requirements," added Ian Milne, QHSE manager. "For instance, the modules' dimensions demanded specialized handling during loading and unloading, as well as precise stowage plans to ensure stability during ocean transport."

Fernando Sirgo Granda, Technical Engineer, added, "Each module required tailored engineering solutions, from designing custom lifting and securing systems to adapting port operations for oversized cargo. Such precision is crucial to safeguarding the cargo and meeting project deadlines."

The ethane cracker being constructed under Project ONE will have a nameplate capacity of 1450kt of ethylene per year, with development spanning three years from 2023 to 2026. AsstrA looks forward to continuing its partnership with INEOS to achieve further milestones in this groundbreaking project, with similar operations occurring every month until 2nd Quarter 2025.