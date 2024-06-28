ASRY IT Manager Honored as AI Leader

In the presence of His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Combat Sports Council, the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the third World CIO Summit, which recognized 38 Key Executives for their significant contributions to advancements in Artificial Intelligence across the Kingdom. The event was a collaborative effort between the Global AI Group, UAE GEC Media, the General Sports Authority, and His Highness Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center (NAIRDC).

Mr. Mohammed Al Sharqawy, ASRY IT Senior Manager, was amongst the top Key Executives selected to attend this event for the third time in a row. He was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of Information Technology, particularly his role in the technological development and digital transformation of ASRY through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and qualitative projects aimed at fostering continuous development within the company.