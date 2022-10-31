ASRY Appoints New Internal Audit and Legal Affairs Managers

ASRY, a ship and rig repair yard in the Arabian Gulf, appointed Layla Mukhtar as the new Internal Audit Manager and Fatima AlRayes as the Legal Affairs Manager.

Mukhtar is a certified Public Accountant from the New Hampshire Board of Accountancy and holds bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems from University of Bahrain with an overall work experience of 15 years in the audit and risk assessment fields with reputable firms such as Bahrin Airport Services Company (BAS) and Ithmaar Bank.

AlRayes holds a bachelor’s degree in Law from University of Bahrain and has more than 12 years of experience in the field, as she served as a legal counsel in several private sector fields, mostly being in the Islamic Banking sector. Prior to joining ASRY, she held different positions with a number of reputable firms such as Ithmaar Bank, Bahrain Islamic Bank, and Talal Abu Ghazal Legal (TAGLegal), besides her experience in the Human Resources field and Internal Audit.