US Army Corps of Engineers Names New Chief

July 15, 2024

Maj. Gen William H. "Butch" Graham Jr. (Photo: USACE)
The U.S. Army has selected Maj. Gen William H. "Butch" Graham Jr.  to be its next chief of engineers and commanding general of the Corps of Engineers, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced on July 10.

Graham is currently serving as the deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general for civil works and emergency operations. His long Army career includes leadership positions supporting both civil works and military construction.

If confirmed by the Senate, Graham would succeed Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, whose four-year term as chief ends on September 13.

Industry group the Dredging Contractors of America praised the selection. "General Butch Graham is a great American, he is an outstanding leader, and will bring exceptional experience as well as continuity to this role," said DCA's CEO, William P. Doyle. "He knows what he is doing and understands the importance of partnering with the dredging, marine construction and all private sector industries."

The Army Corps plays a key role in the U.S. maritime industry. Its primary navigation responsibilities include planning and constructing new navigation channels and locks and dams, and dredging to maintain channel depths at U.S. harbors and on inland waterways.

