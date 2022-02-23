Army Corps Announces Industry Days

The US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) announced four upcoming Industry Days. (Check SAM.gov for details).

The St. Louis District Industry Day is Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9:00AM to 5:00PM at the Engineering Center of St. Louis. Topics will cover ACE projects and opportunities within other agencies. ACE leadership will participate, and ACE will host one-on-one afternoon briefings covering specific topics. Advance registration is required. Use this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-corps-of-engineers-st-louis-district-industry-day-tickets-253267709537

The Chicago District’s Open House is Wednesday, March 30. District leadership will participate. ACE writes: “This is a great opportunity for you to share your firm's unique capabilities and learn about projects within the Chicago District.” There will be two sessions: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm CST and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm CST. Participation is limited to first-come, first-served. A capability statement is required in advance, due by March 15. COVID requirements are in place. Questions? Contact Mr. Scott Vincent, at LRC.SBO@usace.army.mil.

The Honolulu District announced an advanced notification for an upcoming virtual Kwajalein Industry Day to provide an overview construction in Kwajalein, located in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. This is a virtual event Friday, March 4 from 1000 – 1230 hours Hawaii Standard Time. If you are interested contact Tracy Tenholder: Tracy.N.Tenholder@usace.army.mil, Merbby Nicolas: merbbyjoyce.n.nicolas@usace.army.mil or CPT Patrick Drury: patrick.t.drury@usace.army.mil. Registration deadline is February 28.

Seattle District hosts an Industry Day on March 08 at the Howard A. Hanson Dam, in Ravensdale, WA on an upcoming requirement for Howard Hanson Dam Emergency Closure System Rehabilitation. Check for a general scope overview and contractor’s qualifications, at the link below:

https://sam.gov/opp/3619bef7697d44638f6af81cd9c4e3ab/view

Initial information needs to go to Juliana Houghton at Juliana.Houghton@usace.army.mil and Adrienne Murphy at Adrienne.E.Murphy@usace.army.mil no later than 12:00 PM on 2 March 2022. COVID polices will be place. Send questions to Ms. Murphy.