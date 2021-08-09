28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

BMT appoints Savage as Technical Assurance Director

BMT welcomed Catriona Savage to the role of Technical Assurance Director, Photo courtesy BMT

BMT welcomed Catriona Savage to the role of Technical Assurance Director, responsible for its global technical authority. She re-joins BMT from a role as the Chair in Naval Architecture and an Honorary Professor at University College London. Previously, she was the Technical Director for BMT’s UK defense business.

The Technical Assurance Director is a key leadership role and one that directly supports the successful delivery of business to BMT’s customers across all territories. Applying her experience, Savage will lead BMT’s world-class technical community in delivering a ‘right first time’ approach and ensuring exceptional performance for BMT’s global customer base.

Savage is enthusiastic about developing people and will bring new leadership to technical professional development across BMT. She is active in the professional community as a trustee of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, deputy chair of UKNEST and vice chair of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) Naval Engineering Special Interest Group.  She is also an external examiner for undergraduate maritime degree courses at the universities of Newcastle and Strathclyde.

She is a chartered engineer, a fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects and a member of IMarEST, the Institute of Directors and the Royal Corps of Naval Constructors.

