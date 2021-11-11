28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2021

AST Appoints Peters as Group Managing Director

Gregory Darling (left) Founder and Chairman, Applied Satellite Technology Ltd. (AST), with Andrew Peters (right), AST's new Group Managing Director. Photo courtesy AST

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd. (AST) appointed Andrew Peters as Group Managing Director.

“Andrew’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for AST, his experience in the technology sector and knowledge of our industry and markets will spearhead our Group in the next stage of our growth," said Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman.

Andrew has held leadership roles in several telecoms and technology organizations, including CEO of Deutsche Telekom UK and Telefonica UK, with significant experience in M&A and business integration.

In 2013, Andrew joined Pole Star Space Applications as CEO, significantly improving the position of the organization during his time in the business and has since continued to keep close links with both the satellite and maritime industries.

More recently, Andrew set up his own consultancy firm, acting as an advisor to leadership teams in software-led businesses before joining AST as Group Managing Director on November 1, 2021.

