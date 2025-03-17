Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Maritime ports—the lifelines of global trade—are facing unprecedented challenges as stakeholders across entire supply chains react to sudden policy changes shaping the global economy. The advent of mega-container ships, evolving customs regulations and the demand for transparent, real-time shipment tracking have already underlined the necessary shift to smarter and more agile infrastructure. Now, the resilience and readiness of the entire port ecosystem is being tested again.

Many ports are still grappling with significant foundational challenges hindering their modernization and preparedness—ranging from high costs and operational disruptions to workforce resistance and cybersecurity concerns. Our new research, based on interviews with global leaders from port authorities, terminal operators, border agencies and shipping lines, revealed several common obstacles to modernization and three clear strategies which, when implemented effectively, can result in greater resilience, faster turnaround times, reduced bottlenecks and significant cost savings. At the core, they are based on the need for digitization as a foundation for meeting the demands of the future





Facilitate Ecosystem Collaboration

Imagine a port where longshore personnel empowered with data and AI can unload ships with real-time information seamlessly shared between terminal operators, shipping lines, and customs agencies. This future is already taking shape in ports like Rotterdam and Singapore, where smart sensors and AI-enabled logistics are driving more efficient and safer operations. However, high costs and operational disruption, siloed legacy systems and data-sharing concerns are stopping modernization for many organizations.

One of the key strategies to overcome these challenges is to foster collaboration across the maritime ecosystem. Partnerships between terminal operators and shipping lines can optimize vessel scheduling and reduce bottlenecks. Similarly, ports can collaborate with customs authorities and trucking companies to streamline cargo inspections and speed up the flow of goods. Successful partnerships in the port ecosystem depend heavily on seamless data sharing and trusted multi-stakeholder platforms. Given the significant costs associated such modernization, securing early buy-in based on clear objectives and business cases tailored to each party’s goals are essential. Port authorities, with their central role in coordinating operations, are uniquely positioned to drive this collaboration. Finally, for optimal interoperability and enhanced collaboration capabilities to succeed, a strong digital core is key. It is the critical technology foundation that enables organizations to realize their modernization ambitions with security by design at every level.

Who’s leading the way? The Maritime Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore’ Just-in Time (JIT) platform allows multiple stakeholders like ship agents, towage service providers and bunker suppliers to exchange and access real-time data on services required when ships arrive—helping coordinate the entire process more efficiently and reduce time spent at anchorages. In another case, the Port of Rotterdam established the PortXchange startup, a platform that allows shipping lines, terminal operators and logistics providers to coordinate port calls more efficiently and reduce emissions.





Engage the Workforce

A critical part to any modernization is to engage the workforce and secure support for ongoing innovation. Ports cannot simply impose new technologies on workforces to modernize operations—they must engage the people who will use these tools every day. By involving the workforce in decision-making and providing them with continuous learning opportunities, leaders can create a sense of ownership that minimizes anxiety of automation understood one-dimensionally as a threat to jobs, and fosters buy-in. Demonstrating how new technologies can reduce risks and enhance the safety of complex machinery handling can build trust with employees and unions. Creating new paths to re-skilling and professional development can further bolster workforce support and smooth the path to implementation.

Singapore offers a prime example of how effective workforce engagement can support transformation. The MPA of Singapore and the Singapore Maritime Foundation convened the Tripartite Advisory Panel (TAP) to assemble industry partners, unions, and academia. These entities work together to attract young talent, upskill and reskill the current workforce and redesign job roles to keep career pathways fresh and exciting.





Build a Long-Term, Scalable Vision

Finally, ports need to build a long-term, scalable vision based on their digital core framework. The digital core is a technology capability that brings together key components—like cloud, data, AI and security—to drive reinvention and enable companies to adapt swiftly to change. Digitization can lead ports to enhanced operational efficiency, improved sustainability, strengthened security, regulatory compliance, and increased transparency for stakeholders.

However, it’s crucial for ports to take an outcomes-driven approach, viewing digitization not as the ultimate goal but as an enabler of broader operational objectives. Starting with quick wins—foundational efforts that deliver early benefits—helps pave the way for future innovations while minimizing disruption. Integrating IT into existing capital infrastructure projects is an easy way to deliver high-impact quickly. Using advanced data for truck gates and deliveries, for instance, can set the stage for future technologies like autonomous vehicles or AI-driven maintenance. Innovation hubs can also play a vital role here, by allowing for continuous exploration of new technologies while minimizing risks.

The Port Innovation, Engagement and Research (PIER) center at the Port of Halifax is a collaborative hub designed to foster innovation and collaboration across various stakeholders by allowing participants to test innovative ideas in a controlled environment. This enables companies and public sector organizations to explore the potential of new technologies with minimal impact on day-to-day operations.





Why Modernization Matters

Our experience shows organizations that embrace reinvention as a strategy—focusing on a digital core and new ways of working that establish a culture and capability for continuous innovation—can improve outcomes in the face of almost any type of disruption. By embracing the three strategies outlined above, ports can not only retain, but grow their crucial position as anchors of resilient global trade networks.

Organizations that seize this moment will not only position themselves as essential hubs in global shipping routes but also contribute to local and national economic growth by driving job creation, boosting trade volumes, and fortifying supply chains. Those who innovate today will thrive and shape the future of the industry, securing economic growth and a pivotal role in the global economy for years to come.

About the Authors



Sarah Banks leads Accenture’s global Transport & Logistics practice, bringing over 25 years of experience driving digital transformations that help clients adapt to industry’s evolving demands.

Prasanna Ellanti leads Accenture’s global Border Services industry, bringing nearly 20 years of deep experience in customs, immigration, border and identity management and ports transformation.

Johnny Anderson is a strategist with the Supply Chain and Operations practice at Accenture.



