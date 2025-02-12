AMNT Takes RAmbler 1400 Mooring Vessels to Assist Port Ops

AMMAN Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a subsidiary of PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk, has added two new RAmbler 1400 mooring boats, Amman Khatulistiwa 01 and Amman Khatulistiwa 02, to its fleet. Built by PT Dumas Shipyard in Surabaya and supervised by PT IMEC International Services, these vessels will operate at Benete Port, West Nusa Tenggara, supporting mooring operations for LNG ships, as well as line towing, pushing, and oil spill recovery.

Equipped with Caterpillar C7 diesel engines and 5-blade Kaplan propellers, the boats feature a single chine hull for stability, a foldable mast and radar, and specialized towing and oil recovery equipment. Their compact yet functional design ensures efficient operation with a two-person crew.

Both vessels exceeded performance standards during sea trials, reinforcing AMMAN’s commitment to safe and efficient port operations.

Key Specifications