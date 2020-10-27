ABS, American P&I Club Launch Chemical Tanker E-learning Material

The American P&I Club and ABS have worked together to produce a new e-learning module on chemical tanker operations, brought to life by state-of-the-art animations by IDESS IT, a frequent contributor to the American Club’s loss prevention capabilities.

The new e-learning module, entitled CHEMICAL TANK, has been developed in accordance with the IMO Model Course 1.03 Advance Training for Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations - 2016 Edition in compliance with the competency and knowledge requirements as contained in the 2010 STCW Code, Table A-V/1-1-3, Specification of minimum standard of competence in advanced training for chemical tanker cargo operations. The module joins American Club’s growing library of safety and environmental protection related materials.

This initiative is the latest development in an increasingly dynamic collaboration between the American Club and ABS in the field of loss prevention which has, in the recent past, embraced subjects as diverse as measures to prevent injury caused by slips, trips and falls, and the protection of vessels from cyber-attacks.