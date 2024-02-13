Ambrey, Inchcape Shipping Services Join Forces

Ambrey and Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming safety and security in the maritime sector.

Through this partnership, Ambrey and Inchcape will jointly offer a comprehensive range of services via Inchcape's Survey & Inspection Department, led by Vice President Chris Greenwood, including Citadel Inspections, Ship Security Assessments, Anti-Piracy Ship Security Assessments, Ship Security Plan Reviews, and Port Security Assessments on various projects worldwide.

In turn, Inchcape will harness Ambrey's experience in safety and security services, complementing Inchcape's network, data intelligence, and experience in port agency, marine, and survey services.



