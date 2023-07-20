THE Alliance Announces Transpacific-West Coast Changes

Container carriers in THE Alliance will make changes to the Asia to Transpacific-West Coast Network by temporarily suspending the PS5 service and enhancing the existing PS3, PS6, and PS7 service as of August and until further notice.

The moves are on response to the "present market situation", according to alliance member Hapag-Lloyd. Other THE Alliance members are NYK, Yang Ming, MOL, K-Line and HMM.

The PS3 service will see the addition of a Tokyo call: Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Los Angeles / Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva.

On the PS6 service, Shanghai will be added and Pusan omitted: Shanghai – Ningbo – Los Angeles / Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao.

A Pusan call will be added on the PS7 service: Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Hong Kong – Yantian – Pusan – Los Angeles / Long Beach – Oakland – Hong Kong – Singapore.

PS5 will be be suspended until further notice.