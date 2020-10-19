28801 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, October 19, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 19, 2020

Alibaba Group and Zim Partner on Sea Freight

© Nobilior / Adobe Stock

Alibaba Group Holdings and Israeli shipping group Zim have entered a strategic cooperation agreement for the direct purchase of sea freight, which will improve logistic services to merchants selling on Alibaba, Zim said on Monday.

Zim said it will provide sea freight and services through a direct interface with the e-commerce giant’s logistics platform.

The companies have been cooperating since earlier this year, the shipper said in a statement.

Zim is 32% owned by Kenon Holdings.


(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

