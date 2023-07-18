New Agricultural Export Facility Opens at Port Milwaukee

On Tuesday, Port Milwaukee and The DeLong Co., Inc. celebrated the grand opening of the $40-million Agricultural Maritime Export Facility on Jones Island.

The facility, located on the west side of Jones Island, will be one of the first on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seaway (GLSLS) system to handle various agricultural commodities via truck, rail and international vessel, including Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles (DDG). DDGs are an animal feed supplement derived as a byproduct of ethanol high in nutrients. This facility will open Wisconsin’s maritime and agricultural economies to new international markets for this and other products. Future service at the facility may also include the export of Wisconsin-grown soybeans, corn and grain.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has estimated the DeLong terminal will generate $63 million in new statewide economic impact annually, increasing exports through Port Milwaukee by as much as 400,000 metric tons per year.

Thanks to a public-private partnership, this development is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee since the 1950s. Port Milwaukee was one of the first nationwide grant recipients of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Additional facility funding has been provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Port Milwaukee, and The DeLong Co., Inc.

Representatives from the Port, DeLong and the City of Milwaukee were joined by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and federal, state, and local officials to celebrate the completion of this major investment that will create jobs, support Wisconsin’s agriculture industry, and grow the regional economy.

“Milwaukee is the economic engine for our state and region. This addition to the Port’s operations will expand a strong partnership that includes The DeLong Co., the City of Milwaukee, our state and federal partners, Wisconsin agriculture, and world markets,” said Mayor Johnson. “Thank you to our many partners for advancing this continued growth at Port Milwaukee.”

“This new facility will have a tremendous impact here in the local Milwaukee community and around the state and will help ensure more of our farmers’ best-in-class, Wisconsin-made goods will be shared with folks all over the world,” said Governor Evers. “I want to congratulate the DeLong Company, Port Milwaukee, and everyone that played a role in getting this project over the finish line. Port Milwaukee is a vital point of connection in our state and nation’s supply chain, and this project paints a clear picture as to why we must continue to invest in the success of our transportation systems and cornerstone Wisconsin industries, especially in Milwaukee.”

“The facility is among the first on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system that can handle a variety of agricultural commodities via truck, rail and international vessels,” said Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson. “It’s an important new resource for both shipping and agriculture, and its impact will be felt statewide.”

“Port Milwaukee is an integral link in the Wisconsin economy. In this case, we are connecting Wisconsin farmers, growers, and producers with new international markets,” said Jackie Q. Carter, Director of Port Milwaukee. “The combined support from local, state, and federal officials affirms the importance of this new asset on Jones Island. The development of this facility at Port Milwaukee is a great addition to the city’s marine commerce, and I’m excited to witness the benefits it will create for our maritime economy.”

“We want to thank the City of Milwaukee for their partnership on this project. We look forward to being part of the community,” said Bo DeLong, Vice President of Grain, The DeLong Co., Inc.