Subscribe
Search

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade

February 24, 2025

Copyright Hugh O'Neill/AdobeStock
Copyright Hugh O'Neill/AdobeStock

Bangladesh has resumed direct trade with Pakistan for the first time since its independence in 1971, with the first shipment of 50,000 tonnes of rice leaving Port Qasim under a government-to-government deal, officials said.

The deal follows an improvement in diplomatic relations since an interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus taking over in the wake of the protests that drove then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina out of the country.

Previously known as East Pakistan, Bangladesh won independence following a nine-month war.

The new agreement, finalized earlier this month, sees Bangladesh purchasing white rice from Pakistan at $499 per ton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. The shipment will be delivered in two phases, with the remaining 25,000 tonnes expected in early March.

However, the price of rice is higher than that of rice from Vietnam, which Bangladesh has been importing at $474.25 per ton.

The government has been battling to stabilize the rice market, as prices have risen by 15-20% in recent months, with medium-quality rice selling at around 80 taka ($0.66) per kilo.

To control rice prices, the government is importing more rice from international markets, including through tenders, and has scrapped import duties.

(Reuters)

Ports Logistics Trade Cargo Pakistan Bangladesh

Related Logistics News

US Aid Freeze Disrupts Mexican Port Anti-Narcotics Ops

Ukraine’s Dry Bulk Shipments Up 87% Three Years After...
Image_Courtesy_Repsol

Repsol, IBS Software Team to Transform Logistics
Image courtesy Florida International Terminal (FIT)

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir
© freshidea / Adobe Stock

Trump in no Hurry to Talk to Xi

50-Year Deal Signed for Grain Hub at Khalifa Port

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Danish Shipping Supports EU’s New Russian Sanctions Package

Danish Shipping Supports EU’s New Russian Sanctions Package

Argentina Eases Shipping Regulations for Parana-Paraguay Waterway

Argentina Eases Shipping Regulations for Parana-Paraguay Waterway

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering US Ports

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering US Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Traders say Iran's SLAL has tenders for corn and barley, as well as soymeal.
Guyana's oil production fell to 620,000 barrels per day in January, the government reports
Sources: Russian oil refinery Ryazan halts operations following drone strike