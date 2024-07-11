Subscribe
Search

Adani Ports to Invest in Transshipment Terminal, Bloomberg News Reports

July 11, 2024

© Mongkolchon / Adobe Stock
© Mongkolchon / Adobe Stock

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plans to ramp up its investment to 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) to boost its southern India transshipment container port, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The investment in Vizhinjam port in the state of Kerala is part of the second phase of the project that is expected to finish by 2028, the report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, added.

Construction of the $900 million port had seen a four month-long standstill from protests in 2022.

The port, which has strategic importance for both India and company owner Gautam Adani, will upon completion be the country's first container transshipment hub, rivaling Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka, Adani Ports has said.

Container lines such as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, and Hapag-Lloyd are being wooed to call in at the port, Bloomberg News reported.

Adani Ports did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Ports Infrastructure Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

© SNEHIT PHOTO / Adobe Stock

RAISE Grants for Port Infrastructure Worth Over $48.4...
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

LA/Long Beach Ports Invest $25 Million for Truck Charging
(Photo: Port Houston)

New Hybrid-electric Cranes Arrive at Port Houston
Source: Port of Los Angeles

Electric Cargo Top Handlers Enter Service at Port of Los...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

India Approves $9-billion Port to Boost Trade with Europe
Image courtesy Shell

The Path to Zero: Shell Opens MW Charger in Amsterdam

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Adani Ports to Invest in Transshipment Terminal, Bloomberg News Reports

Adani Ports to Invest in Transshipment Terminal, Bloomberg News Reports

Port of Corpus Christi Names Hogan COO

Port of Corpus Christi Names Hogan COO

Port of Los Angeles Completes Pier 400 Rail Expansion

Port of Los Angeles Completes Pier 400 Rail Expansion

Xeneta: Perfect Storm for Container Shipping

Xeneta: Perfect Storm for Container Shipping

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News