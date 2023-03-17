Subscribe
Search

LNG Activities Resume at Dunkirk Terminal

March 17, 2023

© Valerii / MarineTraffic.com
© Valerii / MarineTraffic.com

Disruption at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal operated by Fluxys ended on Friday morning, a company spokesperson said, with shipping data showing a tanker carrying LNG from Russia has docked at the site.

Operations at the terminal have been disrupted since March 6 by strike action against the French government's planned pension changes, which President Emmanuel Macron decided to push through without a vote Thursday, causing violent unrest overnight.

Refinitiv data showed the ship Fedor Litke, carrying 160,000 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG from Yamal, Russia, had arrived at the terminal, the first since the strike action began.

"We have resumed our activities," a Fluxys spokesperson said.

A union official said the morning shift decided to follow the initial decision to reopen the terminal. The official added that a new general assembly, where members will vote on further disruptions, is expected early next week.

The official had said on Thursday evening that the action was expected to continue until Monday.

No ships have yet been seen docking at the three other French LNG terminals operated by Engie subsidiary Elengy, a Refinitiv analyst said.

An Elengy representative was not immediately available for comment on whether the situation had changed at its terminals. A company spokesperson had previously said the three terminals were expected to remain blocked until March 21.


(Reuters - Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

Ports Energy LNG Europe Cargo Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

©Terminale GNL Adriatico

Exxon Considers Selling Stake in LNG Terminal Offshore...
(L-R) Olly Cass, Dogger Bank Project Director; Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside; Mark Halliday, Dogger Bank Operations Director; Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside Council Leader; Pål Eitrheim, EVP Renewables Equinor (Photo: Dave Bell / Equinor ASA)

Operations and Maintenance Base for World's Largest...
(File photo: Fujairah Port)

UAE's Fujairah Port Set for Robust Growth as Russian Trade...
(Image: Venture Global)

FID Reached for Second Phase of Plaquemines LNG Export...
© Valentin Kundeus / Adobe Stock

Ukraine to Set up $500 Million Insurance Fund for Cargo...
Left to right: Hans de Willigen, Business Development Manager New Energies, Vopak; Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy of the Netherlands; Maarten Wetselaar, CEO Cepsa; and Ulco Vermeulen, Director Participations & Business Development, Gasunie. (Photo: ACE Terminal)

Cepsa to Supply Green Ammonia for Hydrogen at ACE Terminal


Trending Logistics News

© Pixavril / Adobe Stock

Strike at Dunkirk LNG Terminal Extended
Ports
Image courtesy NYK

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader
Car Carriers

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Vattenfall Picks Port for Giant Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

Vattenfall Picks Port for Giant Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

PSA Halifax Orders Eight Electric RTG Cranes

PSA Halifax Orders Eight Electric RTG Cranes

AD Ports Inks Deal with Republic of the Congo for New Multipurpose Terminal

AD Ports Inks Deal with Republic of the Congo for New Multipurpose Terminal

How Does Norway Export its Natural Gas?

How Does Norway Export its Natural Gas?

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News