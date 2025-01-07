Achilles acquires GRMS assets, Strengthens North American presence

Achilles Information Ltd (“Achilles”) announced that it has acquired the assets of Global Risk Management Solutions (GRMS), a provider of supplier risk management programs based in Irvine, California. This latest transaction builds on the success of Achilles’ recent acquisition of Iberian supply chain risk company, GoSupply, and marks another step in Achilles' ongoing strategy to expand its global footprint and enhance its portfolio of supply chain solutions.

The acquisition of GRMS strengthens Achilles’ position as a global leader in supply chain risk management, enabling it to deliver even greater value to organizations seeking to address the complexities of supply chain risk management, compliance and performance. With the addition of GRMS’ expertise in automated document management, digital insurance verification and real-time risk monitoring, the Achilles platform will now offer unparalleled insights and tools to enhance supplier relationships, mitigate a broad spectrum of risks including financial stability, ESG, health and safety, geopolitical risk, cyber security, compliance, adverse media, and decarbonization and build high-performing supply chains.

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Increasing Achilles’ presence in the North American market, allowing for greater reach and improved service delivery to a growing customer base.

Enhancing Achilles service offerings through the integration of GRMS’ simplified supplier onboarding, automated document management, digital insurance verification, continuous supply chain monitoring and seamless ERP integrations with Achilles' comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions.

Creating enhanced value for clients with a combined database of over 200,000 suppliers and 675 buying organisations worldwide.

“GRMS has built an outstanding reputation for delivering excellence in supplier risk assessment,” said Paul Stanley, CEO at Achilles. “This acquisition enhances our ability to provide unparalleled value to our customers by combining our global reach with GRMS’ deep understanding of supplier risk management in the US market.”

“GRMS has been providing supply chain risk services to large US clients for fourteen years,” said Gerard Smith, Co-founder and President of GRMS. "Joining Achilles represents an incredible opportunity to expand the reach of our innovative supplier risk solutions. Together, we will elevate the standards for supply chain risk management while continuing to deliver the high-quality services our clients have come to rely on."

Joe Fabiani, Co-founder and COO of GRMS, commented on the acquisition, saying, "This partnership with Achilles marks an exciting new chapter for GRMS and our customers. By joining forces, we’re able to offer GRMS customers access to a broader suite of tools and resources that enhance supplier management and drive sustainable supply chain practices. Together with Achilles, we’re committed to delivering even greater value, innovation, and support to help our customers navigate the complexities of today’s global supply chains."

Matt Legg, Partner at Bridgepoint, majority shareholder in Achilles, said: “We are delighted to back Achilles to make its second strategic acquisition driving further growth in this exciting sector. Building on Achilles' strong organic growth, the addition of GRMS enhances its capabilities and solidifies its position as a leader in delivering comprehensive solutions to meet the sector's evolving demands.”

The transition will ensure uninterrupted service for GRMS’ existing clients while opening new opportunities for advanced, integrated risk management solutions.