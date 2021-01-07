28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 7, 2021

Yxney Maritime, Inmarsat Strike Data Deal

“Through the partnership with Inmarsat, we´re excited to provide vessel owners and operators with a plug-and-play solution to feed actual asset data into the Maress software to make better strategic decisions on how to reduce emissions footprint,” says Gjord Simen Sanna, Yxney CEO.

“Through the partnership with Inmarsat, we´re excited to provide vessel owners and operators with a plug-and-play solution to feed actual asset data into the Maress software to make better strategic decisions on how to reduce emissions footprint,” says Gjord Simen Sanna, Yxney CEO.

Norwegian-based scale-up Yxney Maritime and Inmarsat signed an agreement for Yxney Maritime to join the group of certified application providers to provide a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.

Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database, equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API).

Yxney Maritime has developed the Maress software, a solution for data-driven decarbonization that allows fuel and emission data to be used for making better decisions on how to increase efficiency and to reduce a ship’s carbon footprint.

Yxney will use the Fleet Data API integration to provide their clients with a simple way to connect live-data from their vessels to Maress. 

Related News

© tchara/AdobeStock

BIMCO’s Shipping Number of the Week: US imports Christmas Tree Lighting Sets Imports Up 3%

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 © Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 © Idanupong / Adobe Stock

BIMCO: Global Container Volumes Projected to be Down 1.5% for 2020

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int