Yxney Maritime, Inmarsat Strike Data Deal

Norwegian-based scale-up Yxney Maritime and Inmarsat signed an agreement for Yxney Maritime to join the group of certified application providers to provide a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.

Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database, equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API).

Yxney Maritime has developed the Maress software, a solution for data-driven decarbonization that allows fuel and emission data to be used for making better decisions on how to increase efficiency and to reduce a ship’s carbon footprint.

Yxney will use the Fleet Data API integration to provide their clients with a simple way to connect live-data from their vessels to Maress.