Subscribe
Search

NYK and Yusen Logistics Introduce Platform to Manage GHG Emissions Reductions

December 18, 2024

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

NYK and Yusen Logistics (YL) have introduced a digital platform for managing GHG emission reductions.

The platform is provided by 123Carbon, a Netherlands-based startup working on decarbonizing the logistics sector.

NYK and YL will use the platform to support the reduction of Scope 3 GHG emissions by allocating to platform customers the GHG emissions reductions achieved from the use of alternative fuels in our ocean, air and land transport services and issuing certificates confirming those reductions.

NYK generates and manages GHG emissions reductions by using biofuels in its bulk shipping business. YL will provide accompanying certificates. Additionally, for land transport, YL will utilize sustainable fuels derived from waste cooking oil and other renewable materials to power its own trucks in some countries and areas.

With the platform, customers can monitor GHG emissions reduction methods and the alternative fuels used to generate the reductions. The management and allocation of GHG-emission reductions are secured using blockchain technology to prevent data tampering. Additionally, the entire process is verified by a third-party certification organization to ensure the platform's reliability and transparency.

Logistics Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data
A Maersk boxship in the port of Oakland. (c) Tom Nast / Adobestock

Maersk says Global Trade could rise 7% in 2025
The port of Jacksonville (c) David / Adobestock

JAXPORT Enhances Global Reach with New Partnerships
SGC-250, the Sarens’ giant crane nicknamed Big Carl by the Port of Ghent (Credit: Sarens)

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Heavy Lift O&M Hub at ABP’s...
Buss Terminal Eemshaven (Credit: Buss Terminal Eemshaven)

RWE, TotalEnergies Pick Buildout Base for Dutch Offshore...
The MAN engine retrofit underway. (c) MAN Energy

MAN Energy Heralds VLCV Methanol Retrofit

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

NYK and Yusen Logistics Introduce Platform to Manage GHG Emissions Reductions

NYK and Yusen Logistics Introduce Platform to Manage GHG Emissions Reductions

Hornblower/Statue City Cruises selects Corvus Energy ESS

Hornblower/Statue City Cruises selects Corvus Energy ESS

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Brooge Energy financiers submit scams complaint against Ernst & Young
Thirteen dead when a naval vessel strikes a passenger boat near Mumbai
Algeria thought to have bought durum wheat in tender, traders say