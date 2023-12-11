Subscribe
Search

Yemen's Houthis Warn They Will Target All Ships Headed to Israel

December 11, 2023

© allegro60 / Adobe Stock
© allegro60 / Adobe Stock

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

The Iran-aligned group is escalating the risks of a regional conflict amid a brutal war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Houthis have attacked and seized several Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and its Bab al-Mandab strait, a sea lane through which much of the world's oil is shipped, and fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel.

Houthi officials say their actions are a show of support for the Palestinians.

Israel said attacks on ships was an "Iranian act of terrorism" with consequences for international maritime security.

A Houthi military spokesperson said all ships sailing to Israeli ports are banned from the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

"If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The threat has an immediate effect, the statement added.

The Houthis are one of several groups in the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance" which have been hitting Israeli and U.S. targets since Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel.

In one of the latest incidents, three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters last week, prompting a U.S. Navy destroyer to intervene.

The Houthis, which rule much of Yemen and its Red Sea coast, also seized last month a British-owned cargo ship that had links with an Israeli company.

The United States and Britain have condemned the attacks on shipping, blaming Iran for its role in supporting the Houthis. Tehran says its allies make their decisions independently.

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to show restraint in responding to the attacks.


(Reuters - Reporting by Mohammed Alghobari, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Nick Macfie and Clelia Oziel)

Maritime Security Government Update Middle East

Related Logistics News

Roman Lorenzen, Branch Manager, deugro, Malaysia. “Collaboration between deugro’s Malaysia and China offices was the cornerstone of our success in this project. Together, we meticulously planned every step, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of excellence. Our teams worked in close coordination, conducting extensive route survey s and crafting comprehensive method statements. We left nothing to chance, ensuring that every aspect of this intricate operation was well thought out and accounte

deugro Completes Heavy Lift Move for FPSO Project in China
Chief Judge Brudzinski has been an Administrative Law Judge with the U.S. Coast Guard since 2003 and its Chief Administrative Law Judge since 2013. He has lectured extensively and has authored many articles on Coast Guard suspension and revocation proceedings for MarineLink publications, among others. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the official policy of the U.S. Coast Guard

Structural Safeguards in Coast Guard Suspension and...

Market Watch: Container Freight Rates Fall, Costs Soar
Image courtesy ASGARD

ASGARD: Developing an Anti-Spoofing Weapon
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Maersk Enters Deal for Half a Million Tonnes of Green...
© William A. Morgan / Adobe Stock

Bringing the Capital Construction Fund Program Ashore

Interview

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Insight

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Video

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Logistics News

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News