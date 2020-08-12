28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 12, 2020

Xihe Group, V. Group Ink Deal for Tanker Ship Management

Xihe Group

Xihe Group

Tanker ship owner Xihe Group of Companies appointed V.Group as the technical manager for 16 of its modern tankers.

“This strategic partnership kickstarts Xihe’s engage-ment of independent, world-class professional companies to provide technical and commercial management for our vessels," said Kenny Lim, Interim CEO of Xihe. "Having witnessed the professionalism of the V.Group team in taking over ‘Ocean Queen’ under their technical management, Xihe is confident that our crew and assets are in capable hands.”

The vessels are currently anchored off Singapore waters. ‘Ocean Queen’ (IMO 9368223), a 108,953 DWT oil tanker was the first vessel transferred over to V.Group’s technical management team and the remaining vessels will follow suit in the coming weeks.

