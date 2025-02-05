Subscribe
Search

DP World Southampton Welcomes First Gemini Cooperation Ship

February 5, 2025

(Credit: Andrew Sassoli-Walker / DP World Southampton)
(Credit: Andrew Sassoli-Walker / DP World Southampton)

DP World Southampton has welcomed the arrival of MV Leonidio, the first ship to dock to the port under the Gemini Cooperation agreement, set up by Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk

The MV Leonidio docked at the Southampton logistics hub on February 3 as part of its first rotation on the Gemini Transatlantic AL1/AT3 service.

The ship will call at the ports of Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Wilhelmshaven in Northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to dock at New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Saint John in the US and Canada.

The Gemini Cooperation was first announced in January 2024 by shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to strengthen the reliability of their East-West shipping networks, with the aim of reducing the number of port calls in the mainliner services while delivering a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading reliability.

Around 340 vessels will be phased in and be a part of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared ocean network.

As part of their partnership with DP World, all of Gemini’s Middle East-Europe and Asia-Europe services will now be handled at London Gateway, alongside their Trans-Atlantic services at Southampton. 

The first Gemini ship on the Asia-Europe service will call at London Gateway in the coming weeks.

Offshore Ports Shipping Maritime

Related Logistics News

Copyright_SANMAR

Sanmar Secures Landmark Tug Contract with New Bulgarian...
© Kaesler Media / Adobe Stock

Trump's Tariff Directives Suspend Low-Value Shipments...
The Panama Canal (c) diegograndi / Adobestock

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"
(c) diegograndi / Adobestock

Rubio's LatAm, Panama Trip to Prioritize 'America First'
CVOW substation at the Port of Virginia (Credit: Port of Virginia)

First Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Substation Checks In...
Illustration (Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Opens its Brunswick Terminal

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Hoegh Ready for FID for Hydrogen Deliveries to Germany

Hoegh Ready for FID for Hydrogen Deliveries to Germany

CMA CGM to Operate Syrian Container Terminal

CMA CGM to Operate Syrian Container Terminal

Port Everglades Boosts Throughput

Port Everglades Boosts Throughput

ASRY Wins Repair Yard of the Year at Global ShipTek Awards

ASRY Wins Repair Yard of the Year at Global ShipTek Awards

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Norway's Hoegh plans hydrogen deliveries to Germany
SpaceX's rise in Asia under Trump 2.0, Asia's top satellite company says
Government advisers predict that Germany will miss its 2030 climate goal.