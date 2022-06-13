28975 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, June 13, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 13, 2022

DP World to Operate Logistics Park at Jeddah Port

(File photo: DP World)

(File photo: DP World)

DP World is to operate a logistics park at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, according to the kingdom's port authority which on Monday invited media to the contract signing on June 19.

The invitation said it was DP World's first logistics park in Saudi Arabia.

DP World, owned by the government of Dubai and one of the world's largest port operators, already operates the Jeddah Islamic Port where the park will be located.

Jeddah Islamic Port can handle 2.4 million shipping containers each year and is the main import destination for the kingdom, according to a DP World website for the port.


(Reuters - Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Related News

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 (Photo: Avenir LNG)

Avenir Delivers LNG & BioLNG to TT-Line in Lübeck

 Pieter Van Oord, CEO, Van Oord, graces the cover of the June 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

VIDEO: One-on-One with Pieter van Oord, CEO, Van Oord

 © leungchopan / Adobe Stock

UAE and Morocco to Boost Trade Via Faster Shipping

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

1st Electrician

● V.Ships Crew ● Belfast

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Hotel Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Lecturer 10 Months in Marine Transportation

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int