World Maritime Forum 2025: Connecting Innovation with Opportunity

The World Maritime Forum 2025, happening on February 18-19, 2025, at the AC Bella Sky Convention Center in Copenhagen, is not only the year’s most influential maritime event but also a hub for networking and business opportunities.

Recognized as the "Center of Maritime", the forum offers a unique platform for suppliers, technology companies, shipowners, and ship managers to connect, collaborate, and explore transformative solutions for the industry.

This year’s discussions will address critical topics such as decarbonization, clean energy solutions, maintenance, ship repair, digitalization, recycling, and cybersecurity. These sessions are designed to spark dialogue on innovative strategies to meet the maritime sector's evolving challenges. Whether you're offering cutting-edge technology or sustainable services, the forum provides the ideal environment to showcase your solutions to key decision-makers.

With over 700 attendees, including industry leaders, shipowners, and ship managers, this forum ensures suppliers and technology providers can directly engage with buyers seeking practical and innovative solutions. Two on-stage conversations will explore global maritime dynamics and long-term visions, offering strategic insights into market trends and business opportunities.

The exhibition area, featuring 50 exhibitors, serves as a bustling marketplace where companies can demonstrate their products and services. This space allows technology companies and suppliers to present their offerings to potential clients actively seeking advancements in ship operations, energy efficiency, and digital systems.

The World Maritime Forum 2025 is more than just a conference—it’s a gateway to new partnerships, deals, and business opportunities. Whether you're looking to connect with influential buyers, showcase innovative solutions, or understand industry trends, this event is a must-attend for anyone invested in the future of maritime trade.