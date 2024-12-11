Subscribe
Search

World Maritime Forum 2025: Connecting Innovation with Opportunity

December 11, 2024

With over 700 attendees, including industry leaders, shipowners, and ship managers, this forum ensures suppliers and technology providers can directly engage with buyers seeking practical and innovative solutions.
With over 700 attendees, including industry leaders, shipowners, and ship managers, this forum ensures suppliers and technology providers can directly engage with buyers seeking practical and innovative solutions.
Two on-stage conversations will explore global maritime dynamics and long-term visions, offering strategic insights into market trends and business opportunities.
Two on-stage conversations will explore global maritime dynamics and long-term visions, offering strategic insights into market trends and business opportunities.
Two on-stage conversations will explore global maritime dynamics and long-term visions, offering strategic insights into market trends and business opportunities.
Two on-stage conversations will explore global maritime dynamics and long-term visions, offering strategic insights into market trends and business opportunities.

The World Maritime Forum 2025, happening on February 18-19, 2025, at the AC Bella Sky Convention Center in Copenhagen, is not only the year’s most influential maritime event but also a hub for networking and business opportunities.

Recognized as the "Center of Maritime", the forum offers a unique platform for suppliers, technology companies, shipowners, and ship managers to connect, collaborate, and explore transformative solutions for the industry.

This year’s discussions will address critical topics such as decarbonization, clean energy solutions, maintenance, ship repair, digitalization, recycling, and cybersecurity. These sessions are designed to spark dialogue on innovative strategies to meet the maritime sector's evolving challenges. Whether you're offering cutting-edge technology or sustainable services, the forum provides the ideal environment to showcase your solutions to key decision-makers.

With over 700 attendees, including industry leaders, shipowners, and ship managers, this forum ensures suppliers and technology providers can directly engage with buyers seeking practical and innovative solutions. Two on-stage conversations will explore global maritime dynamics and long-term visions, offering strategic insights into market trends and business opportunities.

The exhibition area, featuring 50 exhibitors, serves as a bustling marketplace where companies can demonstrate their products and services. This space allows technology companies and suppliers to present their offerings to potential clients actively seeking advancements in ship operations, energy efficiency, and digital systems.

The World Maritime Forum 2025 is more than just a conference—it’s a gateway to new partnerships, deals, and business opportunities. Whether you're looking to connect with influential buyers, showcase innovative solutions, or understand industry trends, this event is a must-attend for anyone invested in the future of maritime trade.

World Maritime Forum
Dates: February 18th – 19th, 2025
Location: AC Bella Sky Convention Center, Copenhagen, Denmark
Organizer: IGGS Group
Website: https://worldmaritime-forum.com/

Education/Training Maintenance Ship Repair Digitalization Recycling Decarbonization Cybersecurity Clean Energy Solutions

Related Logistics News

Ingalls Shipbuilding Vice President of Human Resources and Administration Susan Jacobs speaks with Job Corps students during the onboarding event at the shipyard on Dec. 7. Students from across 20 states were interviewed for positions in key trades, including welding, electrical, and machining. (c) HII

HII, Job Corps Partner to Build Shipbuilding Careers
Image courtesy AST

AST Expands Suite of Connectivity Services
ShoreLink Cruise Cable Management System during FAT test. Photo credit Rene Riisalu

VIDEO: New Shore Power Solution for Cruise Vessels in...
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

NOV '24 US Transport Unemployment Up Again, now above...
Image courtesy Sallaum Lines

Sallaum Lines Orders Six PCTC Vessels
Electrostatic application of PPG hull coatings. Image courtesy PPG

Electrostatic Attraction: Milestone Order for Unique...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

Trelleborg Acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

Trelleborg Acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

EasyJet to improve presence at Italy's airports following ITA-Lufthansa deal
Kawasaki Heavy suspends plan to utilize hydrogen from Aussie coal
Italy state broadcaster RAI moves towards tower tie-up, sources state