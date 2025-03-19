DP World and Maersk Agree to Expand Maritime Services in Brazil

Dubai-based ports and logistics firm DP World and shipping giant Maersk have signed a long-term agreement to boost container-handling capacity and increase weekly vessel calls to support Brazil’s growing trade demands.

DP World operates one of the country’s largest private terminals at the Port of Santos. Under the terms of the eight-year agreement, Maersk will introduce additional long-term services and maintain a minimum service level at the port.

In the first year, Maersk will launch six new services with eight weekly calls, increasing to seven services and 10 weekly calls in 2026 following DP World’s capacity expansion.

Currently, the terminal handles 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. To accommodate growing demand, DP World is investing R$450 million to expand its container-handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026.

The company also plans to invest an additional R$1.6 billion to further increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by the end of 2027.

“This announcement is another strategic step for DP World in Brazil, reinforcing our presence at the Port of Santos, and accelerating new expansion opportunities in the country. This agreement with Maersk not only allows us to expand our operational capacity for container handling but also ensures long-term aces to Brazil’s leading port and logistics hub,” said Márcio Medina, Commercial Vice President at DP World in Brazil.

“This agreement with DP World secures service capacity for Maersk at the Port of Santos. It aligns with our strategy to ensure reliable and efficient operations for our customers in the region.

“By having this commercial agreement with DP World, we are able to meet the growing demand for container handling and enhance our service offerings, ensuring that we continue to provide end to end logistics solutions, in addition to our stand-alone products,” added Paulo Ruy, Regional Head of Terminal & Port Procurement for Latin America at Maersk.