DP World Invests £60M in New Cranes at UK Port

DP World is making a £60m investment in the UK’s trading capacity with an order of four new quay cranes for its Southampton container terminal.

The new cranes will be the largest quay cranes in Europe and can perform quad lifts, moving two 40-ft. containers together from ship to yard in a single move, reducing the time taken to load and unload large container vessels.

The quay cranes, which stand taller than Big Ben and each weigh more than 2,000 tons, are scheduled to arrive in mid-2026. Designed to service the largest ships currently in operation, including 24,000 TEU megaships, the cranes have an operational lifespan of approximately 25 years and are a key investment to future-proof DP World Southampton’s trading capabilities.