Subscribe
Search

DP World Invests £60M in New Cranes at UK Port

February 19, 2025

DP World Southampton. Photo Credit Andrew Sassoli-Walker
DP World Southampton. Photo Credit Andrew Sassoli-Walker

DP World is making a £60m investment in the UK’s trading capacity with an order of four new quay cranes for its Southampton container terminal.

The new cranes will be the largest quay cranes in Europe and can perform quad lifts, moving two 40-ft. containers together from ship to yard in a single move, reducing the time taken to load and unload large container vessels.

The quay cranes, which stand taller than Big Ben and each weigh more than 2,000 tons, are scheduled to arrive in mid-2026. Designed to service the largest ships currently in operation, including 24,000 TEU megaships, the cranes have an operational lifespan of approximately 25 years and are a key investment to future-proof DP World Southampton’s trading capabilities.

Technology Ports Infrastructure Cranes

Related Logistics News

Lake Washington Ship Canal (LWSC) Large Lock Center Miter Gate Replacement. Image courtesy Manson Construction

MEGA MACHINES: Manson Prepares to Add “The Bionic Man” of...
Dredging Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland
Source: ACPA

Canadian Ports Need $21.5 Billion
Photo Courtesy Konecranes

Konecranes Banks New Hybrid RTG Orders in Spain
Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region
The new Lake Victoria Ro Ro underway (c) Grindrod

Lake Victoria's First Ro/Ro Vessel Sets Sail

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Video Exposes Animal Welfare Transgressions in EU Trade

Video Exposes Animal Welfare Transgressions in EU Trade

Iron Ore Shipments Fall 7%

Iron Ore Shipments Fall 7%

STEESMAT Project Funded, Aims for Next-Gen Vessel Power Systems

STEESMAT Project Funded, Aims for Next-Gen Vessel Power Systems

Baseblue Launches Bunker Fuel Supply Service at Point Lisas Port

Baseblue Launches Bunker Fuel Supply Service at Point Lisas Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Exxon's fourth FPSO to Guyana departs Singapore, says company and vessel data
CFO Vopak says AVTL will be able to announce its IPO by the first half of 2025.
Hong Kong population to increase slightly by 2024. Newborns will also rise.