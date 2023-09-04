DP World Hires Banks for Debut Green Sukuk

Dubai-owned ports giant DP World is planning to issue its first 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated green sukuk following investor meetings on Sept. 4 and 5, a bank document showed on Monday.

[Sukuk is the Arabic name for financial certificates, also referred to as "sharia compliant" bonds.]

Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint bookrunners, while HSBC is acting as sole ESG structurer.

An issuance of benchmark-sized green sukuk by DP World Crescent Limited might follow under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, market conditions permitting, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)



