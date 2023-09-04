Subscribe
Search

DP World Hires Banks for Debut Green Sukuk

September 4, 2023

Source: DP World
Source: DP World

Dubai-owned ports giant DP World is planning to issue its first 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated green sukuk following investor meetings on Sept. 4 and 5, a bank document showed on Monday.

[Sukuk is the Arabic name for financial certificates, also referred to as "sharia compliant" bonds.]

Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint bookrunners, while HSBC is acting as sole ESG structurer.

An issuance of benchmark-sized green sukuk by DP World Crescent Limited might follow under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, market conditions permitting, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Ports Marine Finance

Related Logistics News

Source: COSCO SHIPPING Ports

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces Growth in Throughput
A rendering of Crowley's offshore wind terminal in Salem, Mass. (Image: Crowley)

Morgan Stanley Gets Behind Crowley's Offshore Wind Push
Harun Duzgoren, Regional Chief Operating Officer for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services Appoints Regional CEO for the...
Source: ICTSI

Victoria International Container Terminal Expands Crane...
© ArLawKa / Adobe Stock

GQG Partners Buys Additional Stake in Adani Ports
© petert2 / Adobe Stock

DP World Posts 10% Fall in H1 Profit, Flags Uncertain...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

CO2 Shipping on the Rise

CO2 Shipping on the Rise

CHIRP Introduces Port Sector Safety Newsletter

CHIRP Introduces Port Sector Safety Newsletter

China Says Belt and Road Cooperation with Italy Fruitful, Rome Sceptical

China Says Belt and Road Cooperation with Italy Fruitful, Rome Sceptical

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Transatlantic Shipping Trades Under Pressure

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Transatlantic Shipping Trades Under Pressure

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News