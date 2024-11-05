Subscribe
DP World's Fleet Fitted with Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

November 5, 2024

DP World Enhances Operational Safety and Efficiency with its New Fleet Fitted with Advanced Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Image courtesy DP World
DP World has taken another step in enhancing the operational safety and efficiency with its new fleet of prime movers, equipped with advanced Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

This industry first initiative reflects DP World's ongoing efforts to leverage cutting-edge technology in delivering secure and dependable supply chain solutions and is a significant step forward in DP World’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its drivers on road. This cutting-edge technology provides enhanced stability, ensuring that drivers remain safe and in control, even in difficult road and climatic conditions.

Additionally, the new fleet also comes equipped with a Tail Guarding System, which prevents reverse collisions by eliminating blind spots, using proximity sensors to stop the vehicle when necessary. Through the implementation of these state-of-the-art advanced safety features, DP World is ensuring a safer, more efficient working environment for its drivers, reinforcing its dedication to operational excellence and the welfare of its team.

The introduction of Prime Movers equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), combined with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), enhances vehicle safety and performance, while providing safety to truckers and all its operational staff. This advanced safety system will ensure superior stability, particularly when transporting high-risk cargo at high speeds. ESC automatically corrects sideways drift during overtaking, adjusts engine torque, and applies selective braking to maintain stability during turns. It is especially beneficial in challenging weather conditions, providing optimal control and safety on slippery roads.

In addition to ESC and Tail Guarding Systems, these trucks are supplemented with Hill-Start Assist (HSA) and Automatic Traction Control (ATC), further enhancing their safety capabilities. The Hill-Start Assist feature prevents the truck from rolling back on an incline, while Automatic Traction Control ensures better grip on slippery surfaces, reducing the risk of accidents and protecting the cargo on-board from rolling-inflicted damage.
DP World remains steadfast in their mission to lead the industry in safety and innovation, continually striving to provide the best-in-class solutions.

Technology Ports Infrastructure Logisitics

