DP World Deploys Electric Internal Transfer Vehicles in Thailand

August 27, 2025

In its latest move towards achieving greener logistics, DP World, a global supply chain provider, has taken another significant step in its decarbonization strategy with the deployment of five new electric internal transfer vehicles (eITVs) within its operations at Laem Chabang International Terminal (LCIT).

The first batch of eITVs is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 60% when compared to current ITVs powered by diesel. DP World aims to complete the full conversion fleet by 2030, which will decrease the terminal’s overall carbon footprint by around 12%, in comparison to baseline emissions of 2022. 

On-site solar generation projects are already underway at LCIT, including its Container Freight Station (CFS) warehouse and other key locations within the terminal. These efforts form part of the Port Authority of Thailand’s (PAT) Green Port Strategy, supporting its goal of transforming Laem Chabang Port into a green port by 2030. Collectively, these strategic steps not only minimize environmental impact but also strengthen LCIT’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability.

Beyond environmental benefits, the eITVs will enhance operational efficiency by facilitating container transport between vessels and the yard, enabling faster vessel turnaround times and improving overall terminal efficiency.

DP World has successfully implemented similar electrification initiatives across its global ports, including Port of Brisbane on Fisherman Island in Australia and Manila South Harbor in the Philippines. 

