Subscribe
Search

Wilson Taps Seaber to Digitalize Fleet Scheduling

March 8, 2023

Jostein Bjørgo (right), Commercial Director at Wilson and Seaber’s CEO and Co-founder Sebastian Sjöberg both believe the cooperation will advance the digitalisation of Wilson’s fleet scheduling, helping improve the efficiency as well as reducing costs and emissions.
Jostein Bjørgo (right), Commercial Director at Wilson and Seaber’s CEO and Co-founder Sebastian Sjöberg both believe the cooperation will advance the digitalisation of Wilson’s fleet scheduling, helping improve the efficiency as well as reducing costs and emissions.

Finnish maritime software company Seaber.io announced Norway-based Wilson EuroCarriers will use its technology to enable the digitalization of its fleet scheduling, helping to improve efficiency as well as reducing costs and emissions.

With a fleet of about 130 vessels in the range of 1500-8500 DWT, Wilson is the largest short sea shipping company in Europe. As a fully integrated shipping company Wilson handle everything in-house, chartering and operations, ship management, marine accounting, crewing, purchasing, legal and insurance.

“Our aim is to move cargo safely, on time, and maximize efficiency and sustainability of European sea transport,” said Jostein Bjørgo, commercial director at Wilson. “We were looking for software solutions that could support our mission and believe that Seaber is the best tool to help us further digitalize our operations. It is important for us to improve collaboration and the service we provide to our customers. This is a pioneer project and we expect to set a new standard for how the entire industry manages scheduling in the future.”

The web-based application is designed for both shipowners and cargo owners, allowing them to maximize efficiencies in schedule planning and communications, Seaber said.

Sebastian Sjöberg, CEO and co-founder of Seaber, said, “Seaber integrates with existing technologies used by Wilson and makes the planners’ work easier and more efficient. Replacing spreadsheets means less planning mistakes with improved data ergonomics, data integration and automation. This ultimately leads to reduced costs and emissions via better utilization of the fleet.”

Technology

Related Logistics News

Hunsucker Named President of Kohler Power Systems
Photo Copyright Østensjø_Rederi

Tech Trio to Develop LOHC-SOFC Power System for Maritime
© Photo Gallery / Adobe Stock

ClassNK Publishes New Containership Safety Standards
Copyright Brian/AdobeStock

Training Tips for Ships: Is it ‘Real’ or is it …
Image courtesy Boluda Towage

Boluda to Acquire Smit Lamnalco, Tugboat Fleet to Top 600
© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Crowley Aims to Set Up Offshore Wind Terminal at Port...


Trending Logistics News

© mauricio / Adobe Stock

US Funds Port Digitalization in Honduras
Technology
(Photo: Prince Rupert Port Authority)

Prince Rupert Port's Ridley Island Project Passes Federal...
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Wilson Taps Seaber to Digitalize Fleet Scheduling

Wilson Taps Seaber to Digitalize Fleet Scheduling

APM Terminals Barcelona to Boost Solar Array Installation

APM Terminals Barcelona to Boost Solar Array Installation

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Hunsucker Named President of Kohler Power Systems

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News