Wilhelmsen, MPC Capital Acquire Zeaborn

December 21, 2023

Pictured L to R: Dr. Michael Silies, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management; Michael Brandhoff, CEO of ZEABORN Ship Management, Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management; Constantin Baack, Board Member of MPC Capital and Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, CFO of MPC Capital. Image courtesy MPC Capital
Pictured L to R: Dr. Michael Silies, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management; Michael Brandhoff, CEO of ZEABORN Ship Management, Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management; Constantin Baack, Board Member of MPC Capital and Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, CFO of MPC Capital. Image courtesy MPC Capital

Wilhelmsen Ship Management and MPC Capital jointly acquire 100 % of Zeaborn Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen) and MPC Capital have agreed to acquire 100% of the company Zeaborn Ship Management, which the acquiring companis position as the next milestone in the partnership between MPC Capital and Wilhelmsen and their ship management joint venture Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management and tanker specialist Barber Ship Management.

Zeaborn manages a fleet of around 100 vessels, comprising of container ships and bulkers as well as tankers and multi-purpose vessels, which are managed from offices in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila.

After the integration of Zeaborn, the combined activities will continue to operate under the brand names of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber, respectively.

The joint activities will be co-headed by Managing Directors Dr. Michael Silies and Michael Brandhoff. Michael Silies has been with MPC Capital since 2003 and has headed their ship management activities since 2015. Michael Brandhoff has been Managing Director of Zeaborn since 2017.

The expanded joint ship management activities of Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital will continue to be managed from Hamburg with more than 150 vessels in technical management.

The closing of the transaction is expected for Q1 2024 and is subject to approval by the competent antitrust authorities.

People & Company News Mergers & Acquisitions Ship Management

