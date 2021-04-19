28860 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, April 19, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 19, 2021

New Weekly Service from Port Pipavav to Jebel Ali

(Image: APM Terminals Pipavav)

APM Terminals Pipavav secured PIC 2, a new weekly service from Port Pipavav to Jebel Ali marking seamless weekly connectivity to Jabel Ali. The new service is scheduled to reach Pipavav on every Wednesday through the ports of Jebel Ali, Kandla, Chennai, Tuticorin and Cochin. The cargos that will be carried for import and export will include agricultural products, scrap material, bitumen, B.Meat, white goods etc.

Commenting on the commencement of new service, Jakob Friis Sorensen Managing Director APM Terminals Pipavav, said, “This is another step-in course to enhance our connectivity and heighten our presence. Marking this milestone, we trust we will be able to cater to more markets and ensure faster, efficient and safe transit of cargos. We are happy to have PIC 2 and we are confident that with our current infrastructure and skilled manpower, we will be able to operate this service in the most efficient manner, thereby ensuring efficient service to exporters and importers.”

Capt. Ashish Chauhan, Chief Operating Officer, Shreyas Shipping, on the arrangement expressed, “We are delighted to partner with APM Terminals Pipavav in our weekly service. We believe that the port Pipavav with its excellent connectivity to the hinterland, will be able to cater to the EXIM customers competently. We are certain that our customers will be able to benefit immensely through efficient service offering of APM Terminals Pipavav and their quality infrastructure. This will be a mutually beneficial covenant towards marking greater business relations.”

