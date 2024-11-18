Subscribe
Search

Eco Wave Power Gets Permit for Its First US Wave Energy Project

November 18, 2024

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power has received the final Nationwide Permit (NWP) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its wave energy project at AltaSea’s premises at the Port of Los Angeles.

The milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of Eco Wave Power’s pioneering wave energy project, which is set to become the first onshore wave energy installation in the United States.

The permit, authorizes Eco Wave Power to install eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure.

The system will also include an energy conversion unit, comprised of two 20-foot shipping containers, which will be placed on the wharf deck and connected to the floaters.

With the conversion unit already shipped and located on site, Eco Wave Power plans to complete installation by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Also, with the permit in place, Eco Wave Power and Shell MRE will enter the execution phase of the project, in accordance with the pilot development agreement which was signed by the parties earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to receive this final permit and move one step closer to bringing wave energy to the U.S. This project represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a crucial step in advancing the global transition to renewable energy.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of AltaSea, the Port of Los Angeles, Shell MRE, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as we work to make wave energy a key part of the sustainable energy landscape,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power.

Technology Offshore Ports Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Wave Energy

Related Logistics News

Le Havre Box Quay (c) Sissoupitch / Adobestock

Three Industrial Projects for Le Havre Announced
Iran Oil Terminal CREDIT Adobestock Chatchanan

Analysts: Trump Hardening Iran Policy Might Not Stem Flow...
Port of Vancouver: CREDIT ADobestock haseg77

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day
DP World Enhances Operational Safety and Efficiency with its New Fleet Fitted with Advanced Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Image courtesy DP World

DP World's Fleet Fitted with Electronic Stability Control...

US Shippers Avoid East Coast Ports on Risk of Second...
© harshavardhan / Adobe Stock

US Awards Nearly $3 Billion for Clean Port Projects

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Hong Kong Maritime Week Summit Highlights Threats to Free Trade

Hong Kong Maritime Week Summit Highlights Threats to Free Trade

LNG Tankers Divert to Europe After Russia Halts Austrian Supplies

LNG Tankers Divert to Europe After Russia Halts Austrian Supplies

Port Everglades Celebrates Banner Year

Port Everglades Celebrates Banner Year

NOLA's Thomas Delivers State-of-the-Port Address

NOLA's Thomas Delivers State-of-the-Port Address

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Document shows that the second Venture Global LNG plant is running over budget.
Portugal airline TAP's profit drops on forex losses, greater wage costs
Franco-German space startup wins financing boost for cargo capsule