Watch Change: Ed Kelly Retires from NY/NJ Maritime Association

As 2021 closed, Edward J. Kelly stepped down as the Executive Director of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/ New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ). Kelly was at the helm of the Association for the past 18 years. MAPONY/NJ president Michael DiVirgilio announced that Stephen Lyman took over as new Executive Director on January 1.

Under Kelly’s leadership, the Association’s work and standing, regionally and nationally, marked significant accomplishments. For elected officials and decision-makers, the Association became the “go to” place for expertise and context. Kelly, in collaboration with MAPONY/NJ membership, made the Association a critical player within complex public policy issues. MAPONY/NJ has evolved with the ever-changing landscape of the industry to represent the commercial interests of all NY/NJ harbor stakeholders.

“On behalf of our officers, Board of Directors and members, we thank Ed for his significant contributions over the years in steering the organization through the many challenges our industry faced,” said Mr. DiVirgilio. “We look forward to our next chapter under the direction of Stephen. We will continue our outreach and diversification efforts, focusing on the needs of our members and the port community as a whole.”

Stephen Lyman served as the Port Newark Associate Director of the New York-based Seamen’s Church Institute, an organization that advocates for the personal, professional and spiritual well-being of merchant mariners and seafarers around the world. He has served on committees concerning education and job creation in the maritime industry and most recently worked at the Journal of Commerce as the commercial associate director.

Since 1873, the Maritime Association has served as the main advocate for commercial, operational and safety matters in the Port of New York & New Jersey.