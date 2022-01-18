28943 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 18, 2022

Watch Change: Ed Kelly Retires from NY/NJ Maritime Association

  • Ed Kelly (Photo: MAPONY/NY)
  • Stephen Lyman (Photo: MAPONY/NY)
  • Ed Kelly (Photo: MAPONY/NY) Ed Kelly (Photo: MAPONY/NY)
  • Stephen Lyman (Photo: MAPONY/NY) Stephen Lyman (Photo: MAPONY/NY)

As 2021 closed, Edward J. Kelly stepped down as the Executive Director of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/ New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ). Kelly was at the helm of the Association for the past 18 years. MAPONY/NJ president Michael DiVirgilio announced that Stephen Lyman took over as new Executive Director on January 1.

Under Kelly’s leadership, the Association’s work and standing, regionally and nationally, marked significant accomplishments. For elected officials and decision-makers, the Association became the “go to” place for expertise and context. Kelly, in collaboration with MAPONY/NJ membership, made the Association a critical player within complex public policy issues. MAPONY/NJ has evolved with the ever-changing landscape of the industry to represent the commercial interests of all NY/NJ harbor stakeholders.

“On behalf of our officers, Board of Directors and members, we thank Ed for his significant contributions over the years in steering the organization through the many challenges our industry faced,” said Mr. DiVirgilio. “We look forward to our next chapter under the direction of Stephen. We will continue our outreach and diversification efforts, focusing on the needs of our members and the port community as a whole.”

Stephen Lyman served as the Port Newark Associate Director of the New York-based Seamen’s Church Institute, an organization that advocates for the personal, professional and spiritual well-being of merchant mariners and seafarers around the world. He has served on committees concerning education and job creation in the maritime industry and most recently worked at the Journal of Commerce as the commercial associate director.

Since 1873, the Maritime Association has served as the main advocate for commercial, operational and safety matters in the Port of New York & New Jersey.

Related News

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

 Photo courtesy Intellian

Intellian, Inmarsat Launch New FleetBroadband Terminals

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 Klaus Hilpert (Photo: Combi Lift)

Hilpert Joins Combi Lift as Managing Director

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Welder

● Doha, Qatar

HR Manager

● N/A

Motorman Cadet

● Poland
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int