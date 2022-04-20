28962 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wasa Dredging Southern Breakwater in Klaipeda

Backhoe dredger Optimus and self-propelled split hopper barge Sinann (Photo: Wasa Dredging)

Wasa Dredging said it has entered into a charter agreement with Herbosch-Kiere for the dredging of the subsoil for the Southern Breakwater in the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania.

Dredging services started on March 13. In total some 95,000 cubic meters of sand and clay will be dredged down to -19 meters. Horizontal dredging tolerances are -0.3 to +0.1 meters.

Soils will be dredged with Wasa's backhoe dredger Optimus. The dredged material will be loaded in a self-propelled split hopper barges Boann and Sinann and dumped in the offshore appointed disposal area IV.

