VIDEO: SkillGrader Takes Officer, Crew Skills Assessment to the Next Level

Marine Learning Systems introduces SkillGrader, a mobile application designed to enable vessel operators and training institutions to objectively evaluate officer and crew skills, and to generate instant reports on workforce insights.

“SkillGrader completes the learning technologies picture," said Murray Goldberg, founder and CEO of Marine Learning Systems. "For some time now, we have had tools to help teach and assess knowledge – the Learning Management System, and tools to help teach skills – simulation, AR and VR. Now we have technology that allows us to capture reliable, objective and actionable data on crew skills. Operators will gain visibility into workforce trends and risks, allowing them to target training and address issues to improve safety and operational performance.”

SkillGrader is a mobile application that is designed to support simple and objective evaluation of mariner performance. Assess any observable skill, such as routine drills, simulation training, assessment of qualification, or on-the-job performance.

SkillGrader replaces subjective and cumbersome paper-based assessments with a digital solution that runs on both tablets and mobile devices.

SkillGrader provides an instant report after each assessment for immediate debrief and coaching opportunities.

SkillGrader also electronically stores all results through an on-demand dashboard for future reference, to support audits, and to help reveal crew skill trends, gaps, and metrics for operational improvement.

SkillGrader was initially developed as a collaboration between Marine Learning Systems and the training and assessment experts at Carnival Corporation.

Watch MLS CEO Murray Goldberg explain the function and adaptability of SkillGrader on Maritme Reporter TV:





