VIDEO: Patrick Ryan Named CTO at ABS

As Patrick Ryan assumes the top tech exec spot at ABS, Maritime Reporter TV interviewed him on the eve of the announcement. While shipowners face multiple technology challenges ahead, Ryan said a top priority is the bridging of technology from the fundamental phase into operational solutions.



ABS appointed Patrick Ryan as Chief Technology Officer to support continued development of ABS as a maritime technology leader.

Having served as Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology since 2019, Ryan’s appointment to CTO reflects the increasingly pivotal role of technology in the global energy transition. He said the title change effectively signals that his focus will increasingly move outward, focusing on technical solutions for shipowners, whereas his previous focus was on ABS itself.

“It is a time of rapid and dramatic change where ABS’ sector insight, built up over 160 years, is key to supporting owners as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by digitalization and decarbonization,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “His appointment underscores how ABS is committed to continuing to lead the industry in the safe application of the technologies we will need to deliver net zero by 2050.”

As CTO, Ryan will serve as the lead technologist for the company, understanding broad industry trends and aligning innovations with ABS’ mission and client needs and he will continue to lead and be responsible for ABS’ global engineering, technology research and development, digital class, engineering software organizations, Global Simulation Center and the Global Ship Systems Center.

Throughout his career as a naval architect, Ryan has always been focused on cutting edge technologies around ships and ship building. Prior to joining ABS, he was in ship design, program management, and engineering leadership roles, at Newport News Shipbuilding. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, and a Masters in Ocean Engineering.

Watch the interview with Patrick Ryan here:



