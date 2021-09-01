VIDEO: Global Mercy enroute to Antwerp for Equipping, Crewing

Global Mercy, Mercy Ships' first newbuild and touted as the world's largest civilian hospital ship, completed its journey through the Suez Canal free of charge and is scheduled to dock in the Port of Antwerp in mid-September for further equipping.

As the International Day of Charity (September 5, 2021) draws closer, Mercy Ships announced that the Global Mercy completed its journey through the Suez Canal and the ship is headed for a short courtesy visit in Malta. Global Mercy is the newest hospital ship of Mercy Ships, is in the last leg of the journey to the Port of Antwerp, where it will be further equipped and crewed. The ship is scheduled to arrive mid-September in Belgium and remain until early next year.

The Senegalese and Egyptian governments facilitated the passage of the Global Mercy through the Suez Canal, so that the ship could pass through free of charge.

The Port of Antwerp has made the arrival of the Global Mercy in Antwerp possible by offering a free berth and support. Volunteers from home and abroad will set up and finish the Global Mercy, the largest private hospital ship in the world. This includes the installation of medical equipment and IT systems, as well as the supply and crewing of the ship for its first mission.

"This unique project is a highlight in the collaboration between Port of Antwerp and Mercy Ships. Global Mercy will be the 'partner ship' of the current hospital ship, the Africa Mercy. Mercy Ships expects to more than double the impact of its work with the new vessel, both with life-changing operations and with education and training of local caregivers in the poorest countries in Africa.

During its missions, the Global Mercy can accommodate 950 people, including 641 crew members, who consist of volunteers from all over the world. In addition to the hospital, the ship also has first-class training facilities with which Mercy Ships contributes to the sustainable development of local medical care in many countries.

Global Mercy is 174 x 28.6 meters with a gross tonnage of 37,000. It has six operating rooms, 200 beds, a laboratory, general outpatient clinics and eye and dental clinics. The total area of the hospital department is 7,000 sq. m.

Watch Maritime Reporter TV's recent interview with Jim Paterson, Marine Executive Consultant, Mercy Ships, regrading the construction and deliver of Global Mercy, to be featured as the "Ship of the Month" in the September 2021 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.



