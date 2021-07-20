28892 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, July 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 20, 2021

VIDEO: American Jazz Riverboat Set Free after Grounding in Kentucky

American Jazz - Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom U.S. Coast Guard District 8

American Jazz - Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom U.S. Coast Guard District 8

The American Jazz riverboat, which ran aground near Canton, Kentucky on July 8 with 120 passengers and six crewmembers aboard, has finally been set free.

The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command freed the riverboat, American Jazz, Friday from Lake Barkley in Cadiz, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.

At 3:22 p.m., salvage crews and the riverboat crew were able to free the riverboat from being ground by using a combination of a tug and barge setup along with the ship’s propulsion.

"Thanks to the amazing support of American Cruise Lines, the state of Kentucky, Trigg County Emergency Management, Donjon-SMIT and the residence of Trigg County the American Jazz was removed today and was found fit for service on the Cumberland River," said Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew, federal on-scene coordinator for the unified command.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.


